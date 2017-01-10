Alice Jemima’s version of Blackstreet Classic ‘No Diggity’

Tipped as a hot new artist for 2107, Alice Jemima is set to release her alternative sugar-sweet version of Blackstreet’s RnB classic ‘No Diggity’.

This alternative blend of a RnB classic allows you to reminisce and feel refreshed at the same time. Alice Jemima’s sweet & sexy voice compliments the guitar and lyrics perfectly!

‘No Diggity’ was Alice’s initial breakthrough single which went viral and now stands at over 3 million plays on Soundcloud.

Alice Jemima Says:

“I first chose to cover ‘No Diggity’ after hearing Chet Fakers striped-back version of it – but I wasn’t planning to do anything with it, I was just playing around in my studio. But then I played it to my family and friends and they loved it, so I put it up on my Soundclound. I definitely didn’t expect it to get the amount of plays that it did in such a short amount of time, I’m still completely bowled over by that, and this is why it’ll be on my album.”

Listen to ‘No Diggity’

The single will be release on March 3rd 2017, alongside Alice Jemima’s self-titled debut album.