30+ DIY Halloween Makeup Ideas That Will Totally Impress Your Friends

33 DIY Halloween makeup ideas and costumes, guaranteed to turn heads at parties this October. Includes top tips, tutorials and products.

Halloween is around the corner! This is the one time of year that it’s okay to be OTT with your makeup and fashion looks! Anything goes (well, almost anything).

Whether you are wild, wicked, crazy or cute – here are some fun and easy DIY Halloween makeup ideas for you to try this October.

#1. Hot Now Harley

Suicide Squad’s, Harley Quinn is definitely one of the “It” girls of Halloween.

Whether you decide to go for the classic Harley look, or her modern remake, this is a something you can easily do on your own.

What’s even cooler is your boyfriend (or friend) can totally rock the Joker, and you can be a match made in hell for Halloween!

Check out this awesome Harley Quinn makeup tutorial using your everyday makeup kit.

No precision is required, so if you smudge it – that is the look you are after anyway.

Bonus: it will look great until the party is over!

#2. Glitter Me Fairy

Glitter has been one of the biggest trends for 2016. Why not use this to transform yourself into a magical fairy?

Use glitter on the roots of your hair to emphasise your fairy costume. Add some flowers or leaves to be the spirit of the forest.

If you don’t have a glitter makeup powder like the versatile MAC Multi-Use Glitter, visit the craft shop. You can buy different sizes of glitter; and you may even find star-shape or flower decals.

Don’t limit yourself to your eyelids. Keep in fashion, like Maartje Verhoef at the Burberry London Fashion Week (photo above); be fairy delightful by applying glitter and gems to your cheekbones.

#3. Gorgeous Geisha Girl

Memoirs of a Geisha has made this an unforgettable look which is a super idea for Halloween.

All that you require is a pale face and rosy cheeks. Lips need an enhanced bow, in the upper lip, and eye makeup must be dramatic.

Loreal’s Super Perfect Slim Eyeliner is a felt-tip for controlled application. It will make the Geisha eyes and brows a breeze.

For the rest of the year, you can use it for the flick making it an essential item.

#4. Nip & Tuck

It is impossible to open up a magazine or go online without hearing which celeb just had plastic surgery. Why not be a celebrity for Halloween by climbing on board the Nip & Tuck waggon?

This is a no fuss makeup look. Simply grab an eyeliner or permanent marker. Draw in some dashed lines and arrows as used by plastic surgeons pre-op.

Want an edgier look? Go post-op and add some bruising or blood. Bruising is easy to achieve by using purple and blue eye shadows. Add a tinge of yellow along the outer edges for more believability.

#5. Freaky Clowns

Killer clowns are always a Halloween favourite. Remember Pennywise from Stephen King’s It? Or, the several psycho clowns in Rob Zombie’s 31? What about American Horror Story Freak Show featuring the highly disturbing Twisty the Clown?

All these are great sources of inspiration. If you are watching any of these, make sure that you are not alone! They all guarantee some jumps and even nightmares.

Although these clowns are creepy, you can tone it down. Be cute like Pink at Heidi Klum’s Halloween Bash.

#6. Magical, Mythical Mermaid

This look can be achieved through the use of glitter. Simply use more blue and aqua coloured glitters instead.

And, you won’t believe how easy it easy to turn yourself into a fishy scaled mermaid. You will put the professionals to shame with this neat hack.

To achieve this scaled look, dab eye shadow onto you face or chest through a mesh, gauze or fishnet. Voila! You are magically transformed into a mythical mermaid!

Look at all the different effects in this short video that you can copy at home. Use gems to highlight your scales and make you appear more glistening, slippery and wet.

Check out Boots for Collection Fix Me Up Long Lasting Makeup Fixing Spray to keep your scales in place. Or, spray hairspray into the air in front of your face and step into it the mist. This will prevent smudging mishaps.

#7. Hip Hippie

Should can choose to go with a more natural makeup with a floral or woven headband; this is an easy look to achieve.

Striking eyes and falsies, with sequins and bling can also work. Or, decorate your face with a painted flower, rainbow or peace sign decal or two.

Want to step it up a notch for the club? Use psychedelic or glow in the dark gems, paints, and decals to make sure that you stand out of the crowd. This is also a fantastic look to bear in mind for the next music festival.

#8. What’s New, Pussycat?

Many celebs still pick this look for Halloween.

Be a sultry, minimalistic, implied Catwoman without the mask, like Selena Gomez.

Or, keep the makeup natural face and ears only like Ariana Grande.

If you want to go all the way, follow the lead of Alessandra Ambrosio. She has done full kitty cat makeup face including the whiskers and ears.

For some serious feline inspiration, check out this behind the scenes video from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats.

#9. Oh My Goth

This is a fantastic Halloween look to shock all your friends if you are a bright, colourful person. All you need is black. Black eyes, black lipstick, and black nails.

Think Abby from NCIS or Wednesday from The Addams Family; even that crazy chick from The Craft.

Goths don’t always wear only black. Try adding red, blue, green, purple or even metallics to make your look even more dramatic.

Top Tip: If black nail polish is not your thing. Here is a hack for one night only. Paint your nails with a light base colour. Use a permanent marker to colour them in and apply a clear top for an instant gothic look.

#10. The Ice Queen

If you just love Frozen or adore Swan Lake then this is the perfect Halloween look for you.

Whereas goth is black, the Ice Queen is white, white, white head to toe.

Add accentuations with icy blues, pastels, and silver. Gems, emeralds, and glitter will help you sparkle.

You can even use stick-on jewels to build your build your brow. Another great look is the glitter brow.

To get the perfect glitter brow make, use of a stencil like e.l.f. Essential Eyebrow Kit. Hold in place and smear Vaseline. Dab glitter to the brow and remove stencil.

#11. Tip the Scales to Breathe Fire

The scale technique we described in #6 can be used to transform into a hybrid reptilian alien.

By varying the size of the mesh or net, you can have different sized scales. Use darker more contrasting tones, different colours or metallics.

It’s Halloween, go crazy! Tip the scales and be a dragon!

Top Tip: For longer staying and bolder scales, try applying your eyeshadow wet. Simply dip your brush or sponge in water, mix the shadow into a paste and apply.

#12. Walk Like an Egyptian Princess

The Ancient Egyptians have been a source of knowledge, arts, and wonder to our modern world. Why not be Cleopatra this Halloween?

Kohl eyeliner was used by the Ancient Egyptians to deflect the glare from the sand. They would also tweeze their eyebrows.

To pull off the Egyptian Princess look, all you need is black eyeliner and metallic gold or azure eyes shadow.

The trick here is, once again, a good hand and great eyeliner. Take it a step further by painting the Eye of Horus symbol onto one eye and dust with gold glitter for a dazzling effect.

#13. Living Dead Girl

From Night of the Living Dead to The Walking Dead, zombies are always a classic Halloween favourite.

The coolest thing about being a zombie for Halloween is that you can be anything. A zombie cheerleader or haunting prom queen.

Why not the zombie Marilyn Monroe, Barbie or Kim Kardashian? Go wild here. You can mix and match to your dead non-beating heart’s desire. If you can think it, you can eat it.

To create the zombie look, your skin can be white, green or grey. Smudged, dark eye makeup is a winner and so easy to do.

Gaping wounds are welcome and so is blood. There are a gazillion links to make fake blood on the internet using everyday household ingredients. Just remember that if you are using food colouring, it will stain! You’ve been warned!

Use kits to craft fake wounds for a more grisly costume. An even easier option is to make use of some temporary tattoos.

#14. The Wicked Witch

As a child, we all pulled our covers closer when we heard tales of witches; from Disney’s Snow White to The Wizard of Oz. Now, the scary Salem witches gives us the shivers.

If you want to turn your entire body green, use face paint. If it is only your face, mix crushed green eye shadow into a base cream and apply.

We can also do beautiful enchantresses like Angelina Jolie in Maleficent. All you need is a pale face, gaunt cheekbones, arched eyebrows and dramatic eyes shadow.

Top Tip: To get the right angle on the cheekbones, suck in your cheeks. Apply dark blush above the hollows and slightly up past the eyes and into the hairline.

#15 Pop Out Pop Art

Roy Lichtenstein is one of the best-known pop artists ever. His pieces are reminiscent of the 70’s comics books. This is a fantastic, fun and colourful idea for Halloween.

Lichtenstein’s work is characterised by his use of dots. This is representative of the original print of these classics comics. Use a lipliner for the dots and a black eyeliner for the cartoonish contours.

But he is not the only pop artist worthy of note (and, no, we’re not talking about Brittney).

Pop art, as the name suggests, means pop – popping colour and popping designs. Think bright eyes and lips.

Consider Andy Warhol and his psychedelic prints of Marilyn Monroe.

A great way to modernise this is to use the neon freckle technique.

Use UV paints to make sure you pop out of the crowd when you enter the club.

#16. Skull-Tastic!

Skulls are another Halloween classic. This makeup look is also easy to do. Think Grim Reaper.

In some styles, it is similar to the death mask, minus all the other patterns.

It’s up to you what embellishments you use to finish off your look. Even glitter and metallic makeup can be used for a netherworld effect.

To be a classic skull head, all you need is a pale or white face. Black makeup is used to create sunken eye sockets and nose as well as gaunt cheekbones.

Teeth are drawn over your closed mouth to give the effect that you are lipless. Edges can be extended over the lips and the jaw for a creepy Cheshire Cat smile.

#17. Birds of a Feather

You can decide to be a peacock, swan, canary or crow. This is a simple look that doesn’t necessarily require much skill at all.

Simply paste some feathers on using eyelash glue.

Feathers can be applied around the eyes, on your eyebrows or even be arranged in a fan design over your cheek. Visit your local craft store for some brightly coloured feathers of all shapes and sizes.

Combine with glitter, jewels, and extravagant makeup for an eye-catching, glamorous look.

Don’t fret about the removal after the party. Make use of a dual phase eye makeup remover which will help you get rid of any residual adhesive.

#18. Dia de los muertos

Confused by the heading? If you’ve seen the Day of the Dead you will immediately recognise this.

It is also popularly referred to as the sugar skull look. This is another fun and popular Halloween look.

To achieve this look, you need a white face. With the help of a friend, some intricate designs are drawn on the face.

Again, a liquid liner like Maybelline’s Master Precise Eyeliner will work the best. Otherwise, a sharpened pencil can do the trick.

Feel free to bring in different colours and patterns such as roses, spider webs, and hearts.

#19. Hear Me Roar

You don’t need to be a purring little kitty cat. Let everyone hear your mighty roar by being a jungle cat. This is another favourite for the ladies.

As with the cat costume, you can decide to go all out by painting your entire face and even your body.

Accessorise with tails and ears. Celebs spotted in full wildcat regalia include Perrie Edwards (from Little Mix) and Pixie Lott.

Or, you can just hint at your inner feline. Spots and stripes can be placed in certain areas to create a more subtle effect. Even just your eyes can be decorated in the appropriate pattern for a minimal wildcat look.

#20. Split Personality

This is a super fun way to combine any of the makeup ideas into one unique look. All you need to do is paint your face one-half different to the other.

One popular duo is one side natural or beautifully made up and the other side a skeleton or a zombie.

Anything goes for this look. Let your imagine run wild and decide which is your better half.

You don’t need to keep it vertically straight down the centre of your face.

One-half can be the top of your face, or try cutting your face diagonally into your split personality. You can even divide your face into different areas as well; there are endless ideas here to play with.

#21. Green with Envy

This is certainly the year to marvel at the super heroes and the super villains. Uma Thurman was a hit as Poison Ivy in Batman and Robin which makes for another epic female costume.



Kim Kardashian turned many heads green with envy as this sexy super villain.

Copy this look by making your own ivy decorations from paper and glitter. You can use real leaves for extra authenticity. Simply paste on with eyelash adhesive.

Dramatic green eyes are a must for this look. Use glitter and jewels to accentuate.

#22. Two-Faced or More?

This is one of the freakiest, most disturbingly trippy looks for Halloween.

The technique involves adding extra eyes, mouths and noses onto your face. It can look like another entity or several.

Wherever you decide to place these extra features, you will still have everyone doing a double take.

This does require some artistry and practice. If you choose to do a double face on the side, style your hair to act as a parting. Check out this artist at work with her blurry, and double take face.

#23. Deer, Oh Deer

Bambi is one of all our most favourite childhood movie memories. That cute little deer and his furry friends climbed deeply into our hearts. You can do the same and scamper into the party.

This is so easy to do yourself at home in a few minutes. For an extra feminine doe-eyed look, make sure to paste on your most girlish falsies. Use makeup with a shimmer for an extra added glow.



The same makeup style up can be easily adapted for a reindeer. Attach twigs to a headband for antlers.

#24. Voodoo Magic People

If you decide to go as a voodoo priestess, this look is a combination skull or death mask. Alternatively, tribal-inspired makeup can also work just as successfully. The right headgear is important to finish this look.

Another look, that is just as cool, is a voodoo doll.

The most important part of achieving this look is to give the impression that you have been stitched up by hand. Use a pencil or marker to draw a straight line across an area. Draw horizontal, diagonal or crosses over the line to simulate stitching.

To make this more realistic, cover your face in a burlap type texture before painting on the stitches. Different areas can be different colours or textures to look like fabrics sewn in a quilt fashion.

#25. Madame Butterfly

Butterflies are such a thing of beauty. An increasingly popular trend is to use these delicate insects as Halloween makeup inspiration.

Elaborately detailed wings can be painted on the face; or, three-dimensional butterflies can be applied to the face. A very striking look is created when these two are combined.

Top Tip: If you are not much of an artist, use temporary tattoos as a quick fix. Another possibility is to look at butterfly falsies that will immediately create the look.

Check out these Deer and Butterfly Lashes as worn by Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games.

This is a fantastic look to use with any fairy inspired theme.

#26. Such a Doll

Chucky in Child’s Play and real life accounts of Robert the Doll have made creepy demonic possessed toys historically frightening.

One of the scariest movies is The Conjuring; where we are first introduced to Annabelle.

A lesser known fact is about Annabelle is that she did not originally look like the movie version; she was a Raggedy Anne rag doll.

This makes an excellent story to tell behind your easy to do Annabelle (the original doll costume).

All you need is a white face, your red lippy; two circles on the cheeks and a triangle on the nose.

Ideally, this look is best completed when topped off with an orange mop style wig. Attach orange wool to an old bonnet, and you can make your own.

#27. Alien Invasion

Dressing as an alien for Halloween sounds complicated; but, when you see how easy it is, you are bound consider this look.

If you have black and white face paint and your trusty black eyeliner, you don’t need much more. A bit of metallic shadow on the side can help, but is not a prerequisite to turn into a legendary grey.

Just follow these easy instructions. Start with a white face and use black to draw in huge orb eyes and narrow your chin. Grey lines are used around the eyes to create creases.

Don’t want to cover you entire face in paint? Just do the eyes for a more subtle effect.

If you want to take it a step further, you could be a Martian by adding a tinge of green or even blue to the mix. The face can be further contoured in various ways to appear less human.

#28 Incy Wincy Spider

Many find spiders quite creepy. Use this to your advantage and add an edge to your Halloween outfit with minimal effort.

Draw a spider web design around your eye with a pencil eyeliner. Place stick-on jewels as a finishing touch on the crossings. Do the same on your lips, neck, and even your nails.

If the superhero fad is your thing, use a red base and black eyeliner and go as Spiderman (Or woman).

Want to make more of a statement? Paint little spiders all over your face and neck. Or, buy small plastic ones from the costume shop and paste on with lash adhesive.

#29. Charming Cheshire

Alice in Wonderland has enthralled generation upon generation. The original novel was written by Lewis Carroll in 1685. Disney adapted this for the silver screen. Tim Burton’s marvellous remake, featuring the legendary Johnny Depp, has inspired many Halloween costumes.

One of the most popular characters is the Cheshire Cat. The pink and purple cartoon cat is the version most used for costumes.

To create the Cheshire Cat look you need to make sure that you have extended smile.

Think of it as the not-so-scary, feline version of Twisty the Clown. The extended teeth crossing almost right against the face is his trademark.

Draw the lips far past the end in black and use a white paint to fill in the teeth.

For an added twist, use glow in the dark face paint or lipstick to make that smile radiant.

#30. Queen of Hearts

Another favourite Alice in Wonderland costume is the Queen of Hearts. Helena Bonham Carter plays the Red Queen in Tim Burton’s remake, and this is the look most often copied.

Begin with a white or pale face. Extend eyebrows above the brow and fill with a bright blue shadow. Lips are red and shaped into a heart.

Hearts can also be drawn onto the face or around the eyes. Eyeshadow can also be done in red (if desired).

#31. Puppet on a String

Many theatre productions draw the movable mouth down the jaw to create this incredible doll-like effect.



Even Rihanna has been a more elaborate marionette for the show. Moving body parts can be drawn in with a pencil or marker.

Want to make your doll more creepy? Draw in the mouth open. The bottom lips are pencilled in closer to the chin. The rest is filled with black.

If that isn’t creepy or scary enough for you, take things even further. Add red spirals around the cheeks over a white face, like the controlled puppet in the epic Saw movies.

#32. You Crack Me Up

Sticking with the doll theme, cracked porcelain dolls are another trending Halloween look.

All you need to do is draw in the cracks; once more, all you need is a sharp black eyeliner. Add white accents along some of the lines to create a more 3D type of effect.

Add another dimension by painting in black areas in between the cracks. Or, fill with mechanical cogs, scales, or just blood and gore. Spaces in between cracks of a white face can also be your natural skin tone.

#33. Long Live Bowie

This is another simple and quick idea for a glam rocker costume. Pay tribute and homage to the late David Bowie.

There are several Bowie looks that you can easily do at home. One of the more famous is the lightening design over the eye. A metallic base or shadow will make this design pop. Try different combinations of colours.

Another is of his character in the movie Labyrinth. This look compromises of dark emphasised eyebrows and white or silver eyeshadow.

Note: Many of these looks only require products that you already have in your vanity box. If you have a kid brother or sister, nick some of their face paints or visit the local craft stores. Before you know it, you will be ready to go!

We hope we have helped you to find the right look this for this Halloween.

Think out of the box and combine some ideas to create your own unique, one of a kind Halloween look!

Let us know your favourite Halloween makeup ideas and costumes. And feel free to send us pictures of your outfit.

