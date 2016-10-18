Youth led film-makers, Fully Focused, release new ‘Deep It’ film to showcase the harsh realities and consequences of knife crime throughout London.

Fully Focused is best recognised their hit documentary Riot From Wrong. The youth led media organisation is known for creating hard-hitting films that challenge perception, raise awareness and transform lives; and their new film ‘Deep It’ is exactly that.

Starring Mandem On The Wall stars Joivan Wade & Percelle Ascott; as well as being written by Femi Oyeniran (The Intent); Deep It is based in west London and gives youths a snapshot of what carrying a knife could lead to.

