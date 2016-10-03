Jake Alder: 7 songs I wish I produced

Rising East-London producer, Jake Alder, admits to wishing he produced these seven songs.

With the release of his vibrant new single earlier this year, we asked the Shoreditch residing Jake Alder what songs he wishes he had created. Classically trained from the age of 10, Jake taught himself how to produce music, experimenting with everything from electronic to pop. His latest song Let the Dark In, which features The Voice UK vocalist Charlotte Turnbull, uses the juxtaposition of ‘darkness’ over an up-tempo production/melody to transcend messages of positivity to his listeners. With so much talk about the up-and-coming composer, we want to know what songs inspire Jake Alder. Here’s what he said:

Kygo – Firestone ft. Conrad Sewell

This track was one of the main reasons why I got into producing electronic music. The drum textures was an eye opener and just how epic a track could be while still being a chilled out track.

The Chainsmokers – Roses

I feel it’s quite difficult to do something unique with EDM, but I feel The Chainsmokers did it well by making the chords into the lead, which is difficult to do. I also remember a lot of producers questioning how they made the epic sounds and surges in the chorus. One of my goals is to make a song that makes other producers scratch their heads trying to figure out what I did.

Francis and the Lights – Friends ft. Bon Iver and Kanye West

The original was on Chance The Rappers album. But using Bon Iver (Justin Vernon) vocals over Francis track I think was pure genius. Bon Iver is known more for his Indie folk, but the crossover of his singing style with the RnB track works perfectly. I want to do a song featuring Bon Iver.

Kanye West – BLKKK SKKKN HEAD

I like how simple the track is yet how intense it gets. Less is more, and I am a sucker for tribal drums.

Foals – Inhaler

I’m still an indie boy at heart, and when ‘Inhaler’ came out I remember loving the tracks African-like groove and the textures within the song from the guitar and drums made this track stand out. You know you have produced a good track when it starts with a mellow groove, then seamlessly into to an in your face rock chorus.

Frank Ocean – Bad Religion

I love the instrumentation on this track. The lyrics are so hard-hitting that the production, although subtle, emphasise the lyrical emotions. It’s a beautiful track!

alt-J – Fitzpleasure

Out of all the tracks, this one, is the most unique production wise. It’s mixed genres; Afropop with electronica/dubstep with guitars and odd percussion seems to work with the raw production. The guitars are slightly out of tune, and things distort when it gets too loud, but it gives it its character and authenticity that makes it AMAZING!!

Listen to Jake Alder’s ‘Let the Dark In’

“Let The Dark In is about not letting things get in between a relationship no matter what is thrown their way. Compared to my last single ‘Long Lost’, ‘Let The Dark In’ has a darker tone but with an uplifting message with Charlotte’s melodies and lyrics.” Jake Alder