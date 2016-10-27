7 Simple Ways to Keep Your Skin Hydrated & Healthy Using Water!

There’s a new secret weapon in skincare, and it’s called Water!

Did you know dehydration can cause breakouts, uneven skin tones and more noticeable wrinkles?

Dehydration can affect all skin types, and we can all benefit from some added hydration in a skincare routine.

Discover how to keep your skin moisturised, hydrated & healthy using water based products.

1. Drink plenty of water

Okay, this isn’t the most groundbreaking of tips; yet it’s surprising how many people don’t consume enough water. Drinking water is one of the easiest ways to keep your skin hydrated and healthy. It’s also good for your hair, heart and health in general.

2. Use a humidifier

Heat and lack of moisture in the air can cause dry skin. Adding a mini humidifier to your bedroom is one of the simplest ways to avoid your skin from drying out. Plus, it will help you to sleep better at night. Winning!

Recommendations:

Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier

3. Vichy’s Thermale Relieving Water Mask

Give your skin a refresh and add instant hydration to your face with this cooling face mask. Vichy’s Quenching Mineral Mask boosts your skin’s natural water levels. Great relief for a tired, sensitive and dry face.

Buy Vichy’s Quenching Mineral Mask

Alternative:

No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask

4. Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Cleanser

This innovative lightweight gel activates with water. Removing dirt, impurities and makeup without sacrificing your skin’s nature moisture; the handy cleanser gives your skin a boost of vital hydration.

Buy Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Cleanser

Alternative:

Cellup Gel to Water Cleanser

5. Hydrabio Moisturiser

Teach your skin to moisture itself again its Bioderma’s Hydrabio Cream. This rich moisturiser will provide your skin with an instant hydrating and comforting feeling; locking in the moisture. Hydrobio restores suppleness and rebuilds your skin’s natural defences.

Buy Bioderma’s Hydrabio Creme

Alternative:

Eau Thermale Avène Hydrance Optimale

6. Flash Hydro-Boost

This water-charging hydration booster should be part of your daily skincare routine. Loaded with Hyaluronic acid and Xylitol, the booster helps to draw in water and lock in moisture.

Buy REN Flash Hydro Booster

7. Hydra Recovery Overnight Mask

Put your skin into a hydrating recovery mode while you sleep at night. This ultra-light moisture mask will feed you skin with Hyaluronic Acid; waking you up to a thoroughly moisturised, more radiant skin complexion.

Buy Anew Clinical Hydra Recovery Overnight Mask

We hope our hydration tips and product recommendations help you to keep your skin hydrated, moisturised and healthy. Who knew that water could be so handy for your face?!

Do you have any skincare tips? Let us know your favourite skin routines and tips.