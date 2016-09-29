On a mission to explore South Africa’s thriving music scene, MOBO nominated Little Simz travels to Johannesburg, where she meets award-winning hip-hop artist, Gigi Lamayne.

You’ve probably seen the video where Stormzy travels to South Africa, as part of the Nando’s Music Exchange. Well, here’s the second instalment; this time, British rapper Little Simz visits Johannesburg to meet South African rapper, Gigi Lamayne.

No different from the UK, hip-hop music is exploding in South Africa. In this captivating short documentary, you’ll follow Simz along her life-changing road trip around this heavily cultured city.

The two artists compare their stories and experiences about being female rappers competing in a male-dominated hip-hop culture.

Little Simz and Gigi Lamayne live worlds apart, but when paired together, it’s astonishing how much the two rappers have in common.

Little Simz said:

“It’s amazing how music transcends languages, race and culture. Going to South Africa as part of Nando’s Music Exchange, exploring the streets, meeting incredible talent, and seeing first-hand how local music is looking beyond the West to create its own unique sounds and subgenres, is definitely exciting to witness.”

The documentary climaxes with a visit to South Africa’s biggest music festival, Oppikoppi Bushveld, for Simz’s headline performance.

Nandos Music Exchange – devoted to merging the UK and South Africa music cultures.

With South Africa being their birthplace, Nando’s aims to inspire the exchange of musical influences between talented artists from the UK and South Africa.

Little Simz’ exciting South African adventure is part of Nando’s Music Exchange initiative.

