Must Read Books Young Adults & Teens in 2017

For many people, the new year is a time for personal reflection… A time to evaluate the last 12 months as well as to plan and strategise for the forthcoming 12.

New Year’s Resolutions are often created with the aim of bettering yourself and with increasing pressure from social media on young people’s social lives many people set themselves the goal of escaping this and reading more books.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of some of the books for all types of readers to get stuck into in 2017.

Music Books

This Is Grime by Hattie Collins

A must have for any grime fan. From the depths of Bow E3 in the early 2000s, the voice of a generation emerged. It was dark, it was angry, it was loud, and it was unapologetic. It was provocative and fiercely independent.

It was the brittle sound of disillusionment, resentment and despair, but also the voice of hope.

Written by Hattie Collins, an authority on Grime who has documented the scene since its early days, and accompanied by stunning images shot by award-winning photographer Olivia Rose solely for this book, This Is Grime gives unrivaled access to the artists and influencers who have created and cultivated the genre – artists including Dizzee Rascal, Wiley, JME, Kano, Stormzy and Novelist.

Telling their stories and the story of this musical culture in tandem, This Is Grime is the first oral and visual documentation of the scene through the eyes of the people at its centre.

Buy This Is Grime from Amazon

Hip Hop Raised Me by DJ Semtex

Hip Hop Raised Me is the definitive volume on the essence, experience and energy that is hip hop, and its massive and enduring impact over the last 40 years.

It’s packed with contact sheets, outtakes and glory shots of artists, collectives and fans off-guard and in action from iconic photographers including Martha Cooper, Henry Chalfant, Eddie Otchere, Normski, Janette Beckman, Chi Modu, Nabil Elderkin and Mark Humphrey, as well as photographs of hip-hop ephemera and vinyl courtesy of specialist collectors.

With the help of his definitive catalogue of interviews with hip-hop artists from the 1990s to today, conducted at key moments in their careers and including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Drake, Nicki Minaj, J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan, DJ Semtex examines the crucial role of hip hop in society.

Buy Hip Hop Raised Me from Amazon

Fashion/Art/Photography Books

Oscar De La Renta by Andre Leon Talley and Jennifer Park

For the future fashions designer – Organised in thematic sections (e.g Eastern Influences,In the Gaden, Versailles, Red Carpet Celebrities and more) this book traces de la Renta’s journey, from his upbringing in the Dominican Republic; the rise of his career in Spain, where he gained his first commissions; his formative years spent in the world’s preeminent fashion houses; and the eventual creation of the company that bears his name.

Luxurious colour illustrations include images from his historic 1973 fashion show at Versailles, his designs worn from the red carpet to the White House by glamour icons such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Taylor Swift, along with state dinner–worthy creations made exclusively for Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.

Also, historic images from de la Renta’s archives illuminate both the breadth and depth of the designer’s work.

Buy Oscar De La Renta from Amazon

Persona – Models at Home by Hadley Hudson

If you are into or looking at pursuing photography, then this is a fantastic reference tool. Models at Home – this topic captured the American photographer Hadley Hudson since she first portrayed models in her own four walls in 2008 for the first time.

She was fascinated by how much the personalities and life stories of the models reflected in the private room, in contrast to the general studio settings: in New York model apartments, in small children’s rooms in Paris, occupied houses or grubby WGs in Berlin and Vienna. Influenced by C.G. Jung’s concept of Persona (Greek for Mask), Hudson’s direct documentary style allows an unobserved look into the private world of teenagers, who respond with tenderness, defiance, uncertainty, and ambition.

The Fotobuch offers special insights into the fashion world and at the same time deconstruct their makellose surface.

Buy Persona: Models at Home from Amazon

The Story of Art Luxury Edition by E.H.Gombrich

For more than 60 years Ernst Gombrich’s The Story of Art has been a global bestseller – with more than 8 million copies sold – the perfect introduction to art history, from the earliest cave paintings to art of the twentieth century, a masterpiece of clarity and personal insight.

This classic book is currently in its 16th edition and has been translated into more than 30 languages, and published in numerous formats and editions.

Now, for the first time, this Luxury Edition is the ultimate gift purchase for all art lovers – a perfect keepsake to treasure and to inspire future generations

Buy The Story of Art Luxury from Amazon

Factory: Andy Warhol by Stephen Shore

Stephen Shore was 17 years old when he began hanging out at The Factory – Andy Warhol’s legendary studio in Manhattan.

Between 1965 and 1967, Shore spent nearly every day there, taking pictures of its diverse cast of characters, from musicians to actors, artists to writers, and including Edie Sedgwick, Lou Reed, and Nico – not to mention Warhol himself.

This book presents a personal selection of photographs from Shore’s collection, providing an insider’s view of this extraordinary moment and place, as seen through the eyes of one of photography’s most beloved practitioners.

Sports

Jurgen Klopp by Elmar Neveling

As innovative as Arsene Wenger and as crowd-pleasing as Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp is the charismatic German manager who single-handedly overthrew the accepted order in German football taking Borussia Dortmund from nowhere to back-to-back Bundesliga titles and the Champions League final.

He had long been admired in the Premiership and was finally wooed by Liverpool in the belief he can bring back the glory days to the Kop.

Klopp is revered as a master tactician with his unique playing philosophies like counter pressing and spatial geometry.

He is loved by his players for his passion and man-management skills, and adored by the media and fans alike for his disarming wit and charm and exciting football on the pitch.

Success and rebuilding may take time and patience; in the meantime here is the definitive story of Jurgen Klopp and his footballing genius.

Buy Jurgen Klopp from Amazon

The Man in the Middle by Howard Webb

The long-awaited autobiography of Howard Webb, the man who refereed the World Cup final. Webb’s first game as a match official came when he was just 18, and his father’s verdict was blunt: ‘Useless – he doesn’t know his arse from his elbow.’

It wasn’t the last time his performance would come under fire. But Webb progressed through the ranks, and his natural calm authority made a good impression on players and administrators alike, and soon he was being offered the top matches and the toughest fixtures.

The policeman went on to take charge of some of the most important games, including the 2009 FA Cup final, the 2010 Champions League final and – the biggest of the lot – the 2010 World Cup final.

Now, in this superb and honest memoir, Howard Webb reveals what it is like to be at the heart of the action in the modern-day game where television cameras can unpick every decision. He explains how he learned to handle some of the game’s superstars.

Refereeing is a hard business, but Webb shows just why he enjoyed it so much and provided fascinating insights into how he dealt with the most challenging situations.

With his unique perspective on the game, and the characteristic honesty he has displayed as a pundit on BT Sport, Webb has written a book that reveals the game – and the man himself – in a new light.

Buy The Man in the Middle from Amazon

Fiction Books

A Pug Like Percy by Fiona Harrison

Percy is homeless, abandoned by his owner at an animal rescue centre on a cold winter’s night. So when he finds a loving new home with Gail and her family, his deepest wish is that this time, it’s forever.

Gail hopes that Percy will be the little miracle that her family so desperately needs. Her young daughter, Jenny, is in and out of the hospital and she’s only just holding things together with her husband, Simon.

With the family at breaking point, and Christmas just around the corner, is Percy the furry friend they’ve all been waiting for?

Buy A Pug Like Percy from Amazon

Miracle on 5th Avenue by Sarah Morgan

Hopeless romantic Eva Jordan loves everything about Christmas. She might be spending the holidays alone this year, but when she’s given an opportunity to house sit a spectacular penthouse on Fifth Avenue, she leaps at the chance.

What better place to celebrate than in snow-kissed Manhattan? What she didn’t expect was to find the penthouse still occupied by its gorgeous–and mysterious–owner.

Bestselling crime writer Lucas Blade is having the nightmare before Christmas. With a deadline and the anniversary of his wife’s death looming, he’s isolated himself in his penthouse with only his grief for company.

He wants no interruptions, no decorations and he certainly doesn’t appreciate being distracted by his beautiful, bubbly new housekeeper. But when the blizzard of the century leaves Eva snowbound in his apartment, Lucas starts to open up to the magic she brings…This Christmas, is Lucas finally ready to trust that happily-ever-afters do exist?

Buy Miracle on 5th Avenue from Amazon

Let us know what your favourite books are in 2017. We may even add them to out list!

Written by Jack David