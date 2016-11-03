Watch the cast and creators of Narcos season 2 reflect on filming Pablo Escobar’s death scene in the location where he was killed.

Narcos is one of the most talked about TV drama’s of 2016.

Netflix have allowed us to share revealing behind the scene footage of the making of Pablo Escobar’s on screen death; which includes interviews with the cast.

We all logged onto Netflix for second season of the hit show, to watch the gripping real-life tail of the world’s most infamous drug kingpins, Pablo Escobar.

In fact, the TV show was so good, Netflix has already announced that Narcos has been renewed for 2 more seasons.

For the few of you that haven’t yet watched Narcos (where have you been?)…

Narcos season 2 follows Pablo, played by Golden Globe nominee Wagner Moura, on the run, with the Colombian authorities in relentless pursuit — and determined to put an end to his illegal activities.

Season 1 and 2 of Narcos are available to watch instantly on Netflix in Ultra HD 4k.