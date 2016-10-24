After his starring role as ‘Hoodz’, in the hit independent film ‘ The Intent ’,

It’s a Movement reunion! Well, sort of…

It’s always special when these guys get together. Even though it’s not the full squad (where’s Wretch 32 and Devlin?), Scorcher, Mercston & Ghetts do not disappoint.

The three UK veterans certainly bring the heat over this raw Grime beat (produced by Scholar).

99 Riddim aka My Ting was premiered last week by BBC 1Xtra’s DJ Target; now, Scorcher keeps the momentum flowing by dropping the visuals. Watch above.

Scorcher Feat. Mercston & Ghetts – 99 Riddim (My Ting) is available on iTunes now.