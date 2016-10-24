Scorcher, Mercston & Ghetts Reunite for 99 Riddim

After his starring role as ‘Hoodz’, in the hit independent film ‘The Intent’, Scorcher teams up with his fellow ‘The Movement’ members, Mercston and Ghetts, for new ’99 Riddim’ (My Ting)

It’s a Movement reunion! Well, sort of…

It’s always special when these guys get together. Even though it’s not the full squad (where’s Wretch 32 and Devlin?), Scorcher, Mercston & Ghetts do not disappoint.

The three UK veterans certainly bring the heat over this raw Grime beat (produced by Scholar).

99 Riddim aka My Ting was premiered last week by BBC 1Xtra’s DJ Target; now, Scorcher keeps the momentum flowing by dropping the visuals. Watch above.

Scorcher, Mercston and Ghetts - 99 Riddim (My Ting)

Scorcher Feat. Mercston & Ghetts – 99 Riddim (My Ting) is available on iTunes now.

 


