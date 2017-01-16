Scorcher enters 2017 with the dark and determined ‘PARANOID’

Following on from a his lead role in the UK hit movie ‘The Intent’ last year, Scorcher makes his entry into 2017 with this dark & cold banger called ‘Paranoid’.

Teaming up with UK hit-maker Donae‘O who not only lends his production talents but also his recognisable ad-libs to the beat, Scorcher aka Skywalker reminds us all of his cold flow and twisted lyrics.

Listen to ‘Paranoid’

2016 proved to be a big year for Scorcher, playing the role of Hoodz in ‘The Intent’ and his huge Grime release ’99 Riddim’ featuring Mercston and Ghetts; however 2017 is set to be bigger and better for the North London rapper.

Only two weeks into the new year and Scorcher has already graced 7 million viewers with an appearance on BBC 1’s Match Of The Day, dropping an exclusive freestyle, which was later released on Facebook.

Look out for Scorcher in 2017.